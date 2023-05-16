ProMiles reports shows another 6-cent drop to national diesel average

The ProMiles.com report released on May 15, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.023 per gallon, down 6.4 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

At almost 9 cents per gallon, New England reported the largest decline this week.

The East Coast was down by 7 cents, while the Gulf Coast, Lower Atlantic and Midwest regions reported a drop between 6 and 7 cents.

Five-cent drops came in the Central Atlantic as well as the Rocky Mountain region.

With a price per gallon of $3.59, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, May 15 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.023, down 6.4 cents

East Coast – $4.071, down 7 cents

New England – $4.397, down 8.8 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.301, down 5.8 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.868, down 6.5 cents

Midwest – $3.858, down 6.2 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.59, down 6.8 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.026, down 5.3 cents

West Coast – $4.904, down 3.2 cents

West Coast without California –$4.608, down 1.6 cents

California – $5.149, down 3.8 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.007 for May 15.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.048 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.208 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.568 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s May 15 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.5 cents to $3.897.

That national average for this past week was $1.716 cents lower than it was one year ago.

New England’s 13-cent dip was the largest of any region. Three regions reported a drop of about 5 cents, while the West Coast and Lower Atlantic regions were down around 4 cents each.

The Midwest’s price was the most similar to last week with a change of less than 1 cent compared to last week.

The Gulf Coast region, with an average price of $3.593 per gallon, had the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on May 15 as reported by the EIA: