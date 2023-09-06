ProMiles says diesel up as much as 18 cents

A significant surge in diesel prices was reported this week, particularly in the West, where prices were up by at least 15 cents according to this week’s ProMiles.com report, with the national average hitting $4.445.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report also gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

The regions with the highest increase from a week ago included the West Coast without California (18.9 cents), California (16.1 cents), Rocky Mountain (16 cents) and West Coast (15.2 cents).

A 10-cent increase was reported in the Midwest, while the Lower Atlantic was up by just under 10 cents.

With a price per gallon of $4.124, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Sept. 4 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.445, up 8.5 cents

East Coast – $4.469, up 8.3 cents

New England – $4.447, up 3.3 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.61, up 7.6 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.40, up 9.6 cents

Midwest – $4.334, up 10.2 cents

Gulf Coast – $4.124, up 6.7 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.67, up 16 cents

West Coast – $5.396, up 15.2 cents

West Coast without California –$4.978, up 18.9 cents

California – $5.865, up 16.1 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.452 for Sept. 6. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.437 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.181 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.059 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Sept. 4 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.7 cents to $4.492.

That national average for this past week was 59.2 cents lower than it was one year ago.

According to EIA, the largest regional increase came in the California region (12.3 cents).

The West Coast region was up by nearly 9 cents, while the Rocky Mountain region increased by about 7 cents and the West Coast less California region saw a price jump of 5.5 cents.

EIA’s report did show a decrease in three regions, but none was greater than 1 cent.

The Gulf Coast average of $4.171 was the lowest average price reported.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Sept. 4 as reported by EIA: