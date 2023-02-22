ProMiles report shows 6-cent drop to national average

The ProMiles.com report released on Feb. 22, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.519 per gallon, down 6.3 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Price declines were reported throughout the country.

The Lower Atlantic was down 8.9 cents, while the East Coast region’s average price dropped by 8.1 cents. Other significant declines came in the Gulf Coast (7.3 cents) and Midwest (6.4 cents) regions.

The Rocky Mountain region saw the least amount of change to its average price from last week with a drop of less than 1 cent.

With a price per gallon of $4.087, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Wednesday, Feb. 22, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.519, down 6.3 cents.

East Coast – $4.669, down 8.1 cents.

New England – $5.038, down 8.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.847, down 6.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.473, down 8.9 cents.

Midwest – $4.249, down 6.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.087, down 7.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.612, down seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $5.281, down 1.9 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.756, down 2.5 cents.

California – $5.704, down 2.3 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.476 for Feb. 22.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.542 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.622 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.951 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Feb. 20 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 6.8 cents to $4.376.

That national average for this past week was 32.1 cents more than it was one year ago.

A drop of just over 9 cents was reported in New England. The East Coast, Lower Atlantic, Midwest and West Coast less California regions were all down by around 8 cents.

$4.10 per gallon in the Gulf Coast region was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Feb. 20 as reported by the EIA: