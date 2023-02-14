ProMiles says national diesel average down 8 cents

The ProMiles.com report released on Feb. 13, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.605 per gallon, down 8 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Every region reported a decrease this week, led by a 10.7-cent drop in the Gulf Coast. The Lower Atlantic and Midwest regions were down by nearly 9 cents, and the East Coast’s average price dipped by 7.2 cents.

With a price per gallon of $4.19, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Feb. 13, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.605, down 8 cents.

East Coast – $4.775, down 7.2 cents.

New England – $5.137, down 3.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.931, down 6.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.591, down 8.9 cents.

Midwest – $4.334, down 8.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.19, down 10.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.625, down 2.4 cents.

West Coast – $5.312, down 3.6 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.793, down 3.1 cents.

California – $5.736, down 2.8 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.549 for Feb. 13.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.624 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.615 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.888 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Feb. 13 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 9.5 cents to $4.444.

That national average for this past week was 42.5 cents more than it was one year ago.

Double-digit declines were reported in the Lower Atlantic (12.1 cents) and Midwest (10.4 cents) regions. The East Coast and Gulf Coast saw a drop of 9.9 cents each, and the Rocky Mountain region was down by just over 8 cents.

The lowest average price reported was $4.15 in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Feb. 13 as reported by the EIA: