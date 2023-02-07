Average diesel price drops a penny, ProMiles reports

The national average retail price for a gallon of diesel is about a penny less than a week ago, according to a Feb. 7 report from ProMiles.com.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate the averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

While last week increases were recorded by ProMiles.com for all regions, this week it is a mixed bag. Decreases were recorded for much of the Eastern Seaboard, but from the Rocky Mountains west regional increases were recorded. The biggest shift to the regional average price for diesel was the Central Atlantic’s drop of 2.3 cents per gallon.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Tuesday, Feb. 7, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.677, down 1.4 cents.

East Coast – $4.841, down 1.2 cents.

New England – $5.174, up 1 cent.

Central Atlantic – $4.487, down 2.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.672, down 1.4 cents.

Midwest – $4.409, down 3.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.286, down 2.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.648, up three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $5.346, up 1.1 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.823, up 1.1 cents.

California – $5.762, up 1.3 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.614 for Feb. 7.

The average retail U.S. price was $4.678 per gallon, for the previous week.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.667 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.809 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Feb. 6 weekly report showed the national price per gallon for diesel went down 8.3 cents after having increased by 1.8 cents the previous week.

The biggest regional price drop was in the Gulf Coast, where the retail price dropped more than a dime. The Gulf Coast also can boast the lowest regional diesel price in the U.S.

The EIA national average for this past week was 58.8 cents more than it was one year ago.

Every region’s average price was lower this week than last, according to EIA. That flips last week’s story, when all but one region had higher prices than the previous week.

The lowest average price reported was $4.249 per gallon in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 30 as reported by the EIA: