ProMiles reports shows first diesel increase since late 2022

January 31, 2023

SJ Munoz

The ProMiles.com report released on Jan. 30, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.68 per gallon, up 6.5 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

All regions saw an increase this week, the largest of which came in the Gulf Coast (9.8 cents). California and the Midwest region reported increases of 7.7 cents and 7.5 cents, respectively, while the West Coast region’s price jumped by just under 7 cents.

With a price per gallon of $4.295, the Gulf Coast region again reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Jan. 30, by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $4.68, up 6.5 cents.
  • East Coast – $4.845, up 3.8 cents.
  • New England – $5.157, up 2 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $5.006, up 2.2 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $4.676, up 5.3 cents.
  • Midwest – $4.43, up 7.5 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $4.295, up 9.8 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.643, up 2.8 cents.
  • West Coast – $5.325, up 6.9 cents.
  • West Coast without California –$4.803, up 4.5 cents.
  • California – $5.734, up 7.7 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.676 for Jan. 30.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.621 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.68 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.717 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Jan. 30 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.8 cents to $4.622.

That national average for this past week was 77.6 cents more than it was one year ago.

Every region’s average price was higher this week, with the exception of the Central Atlantic’s drop of 1.2 cents.

Of the increases, 3.7 cents each in the Lower Atlantic and West Coast less California regions were the largest. The Gulf Coast was also up some 3 cents, while the East Coast and New England regions reported a jump of 2.5 cents each.

The lowest average price reported was $4.35 per gallon in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 30 as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $4.622, up 1.8 cents.
  • East Coast – $4.835, up 2.5 cents.
  • New England – $5.129, up 2.5 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $5.057, down 1.2 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $4.723, up 3.7 cents.
  • Midwest – $4.474, up one-tenth of a cent.
  • Gulf Coast – $4.351, up 3.1 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.742, up three-fifths of a cent.
  • West Coast – $5.126, up 3.1 cents.
  • West Coast less California – $4.794, up 3.7 cents.
  • California – $5.508, up 2.4 cents. LL

