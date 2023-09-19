ProMiles, EIA reports show another week of diesel increases

National and regional diesel prices went up again this week, by as much as 20 cents for some regions. According to the latest ProMiles.com report, the national diesel average is now $4.516 after an increase of 6.7 cents.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report also gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

A surge of nearly 21 cents was reported in the California region, the largest of any region this week.

Significant increases also came in the West Coast region and West Coast without California region, which were up 16.1 cents and 11 cents, respectively.

The Gulf Coast region was also up by double digits but maintained the lowest average ($4.21) of any region this week.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Sept. 18 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.516, up 6.7 cents

East Coast – $4.497, up 5.2 cents

New England – $4.512, up 6.5 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.658, up 7 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.41, up 4.1 cents

Midwest – $4.357, up 3.1 cents

Gulf Coast – $4.21, up 10.1 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.74, up 5.1 cents

West Coast – $5.654, up 16.1 cents

West Coast without California –$5.137, up 11 cents

California – $6.159, up 20.6 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.575 for Sept. 18. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.475 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.347 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.96 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Sept. 18 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 9.3 cents to $4.633.

That national average for this past week was 33.1 cents less than it was one year ago.

The EIA report also showed the largest increases in the western portion of the U.S.

California saw the highest jump at 22 cents. A 16-cent increase was reported in the West Coast region, and the Gulf Coast saw its average go up by 14 cents. New England and the West Coast less California regions saw increases of just under 11 cents.

According to its September short-term energy outlook, EIA is forecasting the national diesel average to be $4.31 per gallon for 2023.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Sept. 18 as reported by EIA: