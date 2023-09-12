Diesel price per gallon changes a mixed bag around the country

In terms of the national average, diesel is more expensive again this week up to $4.449 per gallon. However, certain regions are now paying less per gallon, according to the latest ProMiles.com report.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report also gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

The largest increases came in the West, including the West Coast region (13.5 cents); California region (12.7 cents); and West Coast without California region (8.7 cents). In addition, a 5.1-cent increase was reported in the Rocky Mountain region.

As far as the national average, the ProMiles report said it’s up by just under 2 cents.

Down by between 1 and 2 cents per gallon were the Lower Atlantic and East Coast regions.

With a price per gallon of $4.109, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Sept. 11 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.449, up 1.9 cents

East Coast – $4.445, down 1.2 cents

New England – $4.447, up three-tenths of a cent

Central Atlantic – $4.588, down four-fifths of a cent

Lower Atlantic – $4.369, down 1.8 cents

Midwest – $4.326, up seven-tenths of a cent

Gulf Coast – $4.109, down four-fifths of a cent

Rocky Mountain – $4.689, up 5.1 cents

West Coast – $5.493, up 13.5 cents

West Coast without California – $5.027, up 8.7 cents

California – $5.953, up 12.7 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.488 for Sept. 11. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.452 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.295 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.011 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Sept. 11 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 4.8 cents to $4.54.

That national average for this past week was 49.3 cents less than it was at this time last year.

Prices surged by almost 17 cents in the California region, 14.5 cents in the West Coast region and 12.5 cents in the West Coast less California region.

In all, nine of the 10 reporting regions have a higher average price than a week ago. The only decrease came in the Lower Atlantic region and was less than 1 cent.

The lowest average price reported was $4.212 in the Gulf Coast region.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Sept. 11 as reported by EIA: