Portland, Ore., considers banning sale of fossil-based diesel fuel

July 25, 2022

Ryan Witkowski

|

The city of Portland is considering a ban on the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within the city limits.

In June 2020, the Portland City Council declared a climate emergency and called upon city offices to help reduce the city’s impact on the climate. On July 20, the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented the Climate Emergency Workplan to the Portland City Council. The plan is a three-year roadmap for the city as it begins taking steps toward a carbon emission goal of net-zero.

“This work plan lays out the priority actions we must take over the next three years, in order to prevent the worst-case scenarios,” the work plan read. “We have the technologies — and still have some time — to protect this city we love and the legacy we leave. But we must act now.”

The work plan aims to curb carbon emissions in five areas: electricity supply, buildings, transportation, industry and embodied carbon.

The plan outlines two carbon-reduction targets:

  • By 2030, a 50% reduction in the city’s carbon emissions compared to 1990 levels.
  • By 2050, reduce carbon emissions to net zero.

According to data provided in the work plan, the proposed policy changes – including the fossil-based diesel fuel ban – would lead to an anticipated 8% reduction in the city’s total emissions by 2030.

Stopping the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel won’t be as simple as flipping a switch. The plan lays out several steps – such as improvements to infrastructure, access to electric vehicle charging stations, incentives for purchasing electric vehicles, and decoupling transportation funding from fossil fuels – that would be needed prior to the ban.

“Carbon pollution from trucks is an increasingly large proportion of Portland’s climate pollution,” the work plan read. “By electrifying trucks, along with replacing fossil diesel at the pump, reducing the amount of driving needed to deliver goods, and shifting last mile freight to low-carbon modes, we can significantly reduce both air pollution and climate pollution.”

Andria Jacob, climate policy and program manager for the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, presented the work plan to the Portland City Council. Jacob told the Willamette Week news, if adopted the changes would, “phase out petroleum diesel sold in the city of Portland over the next several years.”

While the plan will now move to public comment, those that stand to be greatly impacted by the proposal say they were in the dark. Jana Jarvis, president of the Oregon Trucking Association and chair for the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Freight Mobility Committee, was surprised by the proposal.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it,” Jarvis told the Willamette Week. “I can’t imagine my members would be very excited about the idea.”

The Oregon Fuels Association represents gas station owners across the state. Danelle Romain, a lobbyist for the Association, echoed that sentiment.

“The city hasn’t contacted us at all,” Romain told the Willamette Week.

According to city officials, the plan will move to public comment in late August. LL

PrePass

Related News

AB5

Oregon

AB5 protests end for now – what’s next?

AB5 protests at the Port of Oakland came to end today, but the issues behind them remain. So what’s next? OOIDA’s Bryce Mongeon explains.

By Mark Reddig | July 25

Diesel prices July 18, 2022, in Clearwater, Minn. Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Fuel prices

National diesel average down 13 cents

All regions reported a drop in the average diesel price of at least 12 cents, while the national average fell more than 13 cents.

By SJ Munoz | July 19

Diesel trucks at truck stop in Tampa, Fla.

Fuel prices

U.S. average diesel price drops a dime per gallon

Almost all U.S. regions saw the price for a gallon of diesel drop about a dime or more from last week, says a weekly federal report.

By Land Line Staff | July 12

Diesel price in Matthews, Mo., in early July. Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Fuel prices

EIA report shows substantial drops in diesel prices

The Energy Information Administration experienced a technical outage in mid-June. On July 7, EIA returned with its weekly report

By SJ Munoz | July 08