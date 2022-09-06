Oregon wildfires prompt additional motor carrier waiver

September 6, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Oregon Department of Transportation issued an emergency order suspending certain motor carrier regulations to combat wildfires in the state on Aug. 30.

That order will now also apply to motor carriers and drivers providing emergency assistance specifically in Wallowa County in response to the Sturgill fire, which latest reports say has burned nearly 13,000 acres.

Gov. Kate Brown enacted the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Sept. 5 in response to the Sturgill fire, allowing the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and take unified command.

“The Sturgill fire grew rapidly today and has the potential for further growth in the coming days, which requires additional resources to support response efforts,” Brown said in a news release. “This is a good reminder that conditions can change quickly and that fire knows no bounds.”

On Monday night, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuations for the community of Lostine.

Suspension of motor carrier regulations

Hours of service, registration and permits are among the waived regulations granted by the Aug. 30 order that now pertains to those motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the Sturgill fire.

An ODOT trucking advisory bulletin reminds those operating under this wildfire order to print a copy of the declaration and carry it in their vehicle. The document serves as the permit for loads operating on legal axle weights up to 105,500 that do not already have an annual permit to operate on interstates and highways in Oregon, said the bulletin.

Details of the full wildfire emergency waiver are available here. LL

