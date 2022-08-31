Oregon wildfires prompt suspension of motor carrier regulations

August 31, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Earlier this month, Oregon issued an emergency declaration providing relief from certain FMCSA regulations in response to wildfires.

The state’s Emergency Conflagration Act was also invoked at this time by Gov. Kate Brown.

As the calendar turns to September, Oregon continues to deal with the effects of wildfires, prompting additional relief from regulations for motor carriers or drivers to avoid interruption and expedite the movement of essential equipment, supplies and services, says the order.

On Aug. 30, Kristopher Strickler, director of the Oregon Department of Transportation, issued an order, in concert with Executive Order No. 22-17, granting suspension of the following state requirements:

  • Certificate or permit for commercial transportation of persons or property (ORS 825.100).
  • Permit requirement for for-hire or private carrier engaged in interstate operations (ORS 824.104).
  • Weight identifier and vehicle enrollment in Oregon’s weight-mile tax program (ORS 825.450).
  • Temporary pass for single trip or short-time operation of vehicle (ORS 825.470).
  • Registration of certain vehicles not already registered with the state (ORS 826.031).

Additionally, motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the emergency relief are exempt from FMCSA Parts 390-399 for the duration of the most recent Oregon declaration.

A copy of the declaration shall be carried by a motor carrier or driver as it will serve as a permit for loads operation on legal axle weights up to 105,500 pounds that do not already have an annual permit to operate on interstate or Oregon state highways.

When operating under this order, motor carriers and drivers must comply with legal axle weights and all weight postings on bridges.

Vehicles responding to emergencies are required to enter open scale facilities when a sign posted before the scale reads “All Trucks Over 20,000# GVWR Next Right,” or with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or greater without this posted sign, unless they are operating with red warning lights and/or siren. LL

