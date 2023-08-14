Oregon authorizes self-serve gas throughout state

Oregon motorists have been given the go-ahead to pump their own gas. The new rule leaves New Jersey as the lone state to prohibit self-serve gas.

Since 1951, the state of Oregon has banned self-serve gas pumps. The rule does not apply to truck drivers pumping diesel fuel. The decades-old purpose for prohibiting self-service gas centers was based on fire safety and maintaining gas station attendant jobs.

The rule was revisited in recent years when an exemption was created for gas stations in rural counties. Advocates said it was a challenge for gas stations in smaller communities to have someone available at all hours to pump gas.

A new era in pumping fuel

Gov. Tina Kotek acted last week to sign into law a bill to do away with the ban. It took effect immediately.

The new law, however, does not completely do away with full service. Instead, fuel stations in the state’s top 16 populated counties are authorized to make up to 50% of fuel pumps available for self-service.

Fuel stations in affected counties can choose not to offer self-service. For stations that do offer self-service, they must have at least one employee available to pump gas. Businesses also are prohibited from charging more for full service.

In the state’s other 20 counties, self-service gas is allowed at all hours.

Kotek said that she has received more than 5,000 public comments on the issue, with supporters narrowly outnumbering opponents.

The governor wrote in her bill message that she signed the bill despite concerns about “potential unintended negative consequences for individuals who want or need assistance from an attendant.”

“House Bill 2426 provided complaint-based enforcement, which puts the onus on impacted individuals to report violations of the new law.”

New Jersey

The Garden State’s self-service ban on pumping gas has been in place since the late 1940s.

Fuel stations in the state face up to $250 fines for permitting motorists to pump their own gas. Repeat offenders face fines of up to $500.

State law is very specific about why the self-service option is not acceptable.

“Because of the fire hazards directly associated with dispensing fuel, it is in the public interest that gasoline station operators have the control needed over that activity to ensure compliance with appropriate safety procedures, including turning off vehicle engines and refraining from smoking while fuel is dispensed,” state law reads.

The restriction does not apply to truck drivers pumping diesel.

The New Jersey rule appears to still have a lot of support.

A 2022 Monmouth University poll showed that 60% of New Jersey residents oppose a pump-your-own policy that would allow stations to do away with full service entirely. LL

