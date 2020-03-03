OOIDA’s tour trailer rolls into Shreveport, La.

Leaving Texas behind, OOIDA’s tour trailer is headed for Shreveport, La. Laissez les bons temps rouler. Let the good times roll.

Jon Osburn, skipper of the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer, is scheduled to be at the Shreveport Petro Stopping Center through March 5. It is on Exit 8 from I-20, on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Last May, Shreveport was besieged by flooding. The Red River overflowed its banks. In addition to rain, there may have been tornados. The governor declared an emergency.

Here is a video of last May’s flooding.

The Shreveport Petro is west of downtown and quite a ways from the flood-prone Red River.

Cajun food?

Roll into the Shreveport area and it seems you are entitled to good Cajun food. The Iron Skillet at the truck stop may have a special to fit the bill.

Also, Jan’s River Restaurant is fairly close to the Shreveport Petro, about 5 minutes away, and it has mostly good reviews on TripAdvisor.com. Catfish seems to be a crowd favorite.

So close, yet …

One trouble with being on the road is that your schedule may not jibe with the schedules of events or attractions where you are visiting.

For instance, if only Jon were in Shreveport a month or so later, he could go to the 2020 season opening of the Twin City Knockers roller derby team in the Bossier City Civic Center in nearby Bossier City, La., which is across the Red River from downtown Shreveport. Bet that would be worth the price of admission and a taxi or rideshare.

For another example, Shreveport is home of the American Rose Society, and the largest park dedicated to roses in the U.S. The roses are at their best in mid-April to late May and in the fall from mid-September to late October, the Shreveport rosarians say. The American Rose Center is about 5 miles west from the Shreveport Petro.

Driver buzz in Terrell

At the last stop, in Terrell, Texas, drivers complained about lack of freight and falling rates. Last week, DAT Solutions observed the same thing, though construction projects and produce harvests held promise for higher rates, DAT said.

On another note, the way the Terrell TA Travel Center accommodated oversized loads was remarkable, Jon said.

There are dedicated parking spots for oversized loads. Those parking spots are saved for the big loads until an hour after dark, and then regular tractor-trailers can use them. Staff tell drivers without oversized loads that those spaces are reserved. More truck stops should do the same, he said.

Take a few minutes to check in

If you pull in somewhere and see The Spirit tour truck, stop by and say hello to Jon. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Also, you can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon at The Spirit.

After Shreveport, The Spirit has stops scheduled in Tallulah, La., and Jackson, Miss. Here is the schedule.