Podcast: Why are cargo thefts up so much?

The number of cargo theft incidents across the board spiked in 2023. Keith Lewis of CargoNet breaks down what’s behind the dramatic increase. Also, Erin Buchanan of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development explains why truckers need to avoid a construction zone on I-20 and where they should travel instead to avoid fines. And the spot market continues to pick up speed as we move further into spring. We’ll take a look at the numbers with Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s market update.

A disaster declaration has been issued for small businesses affected by the Baltimore bridge collapse. Some trucking associations are criticizing FMCSA’s proposed changes to CDL requirements. And a final rule on automatic emergency braking systems is supposed to be coming soon.

Why are cargo thefts up so much?

The number of cargo theft incidents across the board spiked in 2023. That goes for traditional thefts, broker fraud, misdirection attacks – and the list goes on. Keith Lewis of CargoNet joins the program to break down what’s behind the dramatic increase that continues today – and what can be done to thwart the bad guys.

Official: Construction zone problems lead to heavy fines for truckers

Construction zones can present some real challenges for those who travel through them – especially for 18-wheelers. One example right now is a project on Interstate 20 in Louisiana. And some truckers may face stiff fines for traveling there. Erin Buchanan of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development explains what you need to know if you’re going to travel through that area.

Now it’s cargo’s turn to spring forward

The spot market continues to pick up speed as we move further into spring. We’ll take a look at the numbers with Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s market update.

