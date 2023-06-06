OOIDA tour trailer joins ATHS vintage truck show

Marty Ellis will get to see an amazing array of vintage big trucks when he takes the OOIDA tour trailer to the American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show.

This year it is at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nev. The dates are June 8-10. Ellis plans to be there a day early, staying June 7-10.

Ellis attended the ATHS show last year too, when there were nearly 800 trucks on display at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill. There are some photos from that show here.

Ellis won’t be the only OOIDA representative at the 2023 ATHS truck show. Land Line Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski also plans to attend. Lewie Pugh, OOIDA executive vice president, also plans to make a return visit to the show.

Besides the vintage trucks, there are several programs scheduled on the history of Kenworth Trucks, which is celebrating 100 years in business this year. There also are programs on Freightliner trucks, plus Snowman’s W900 trucks from “Smokey and the Bandit” movies will be on display. Here is the full schedule.

Ellis said he enjoys the ATHS show and getting to hear stories about how over-the-road trucking got started.

“While I can complain about a lot of what goes on out on the road and the issues with some of the trucks and technology, you look at some of the old iron and wonder if you could handle the rougher ride without air bags, going without air conditioning, and of course a lot of those trucks couldn’t go near as fast,” Ellis said. “And, of course, there was no interstate highway system then or, if it was being built, it sure wasn’t complete.”

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association's activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there.

After the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show, Ellis plans to haul the OOIDA tour trailer to Boise, Idaho, home of Ellis’ predecessor behind the wheel of the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer, Jon Osburn. Ellis plans to be in Boise Monday and Tuesday, June 12-13. After that, there are stops scheduled in Troutdale and Portland in Oregon.

