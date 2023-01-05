OOIDA tour trailer heads to Oklahoma City, Okla.

Marty Ellis starts off the new year driving the OOIDA tour trailer with a stop in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Ellis plans to have the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer at the Oklahoma City East TA Travel Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7.

The Oklahoma City East TA is on South Council Road at Exit 142 from I-40.

The OKC East TA has parking for 175 tractor-trailers.

Freymiller’s headquarters are nearby at this exit. A California private equity firm announced in June 2022 that it had bought OBS Holdings LLC, which does business as Freymiller. Freymiller was founded in 1968 by Don Freymiller in Shullsberg, Wis. The company moved to Oklahoma City in 1996.

Overland Park, Kan.-based YRC Freight has a terminal near the OKC East TA off of South Council Road.

Oklahoma City is famous as the hometown of Love’s Travel Stops, which has been on a truck stop building tear the past couple of years, opening the most recent ones in December.

After Oklahoma City, Ellis plans to stop Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 9-11, in Amarillo, Texas. Then he plans to head to Deming, N.M.

