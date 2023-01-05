OOIDA tour trailer heads to Oklahoma City, Okla.

January 5, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

Marty Ellis starts off the new year driving the OOIDA tour trailer with a stop in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Ellis plans to have the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer at the Oklahoma City East TA Travel Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7.

The Oklahoma City East TA is on South Council Road at Exit 142 from I-40.

The OKC East TA has parking for 175 tractor-trailers.

Freymiller’s headquarters are nearby at this exit. A California private equity firm announced in June 2022 that it had bought OBS Holdings LLC, which does business as Freymiller. Freymiller was founded in 1968 by Don Freymiller in Shullsberg, Wis. The company moved to Oklahoma City in 1996.

Overland Park, Kan.-based YRC Freight has a terminal near the OKC East TA off of South Council Road.

Oklahoma City is famous as the hometown of Love’s Travel Stops, which has been on a truck stop building tear the past couple of years, opening the most recent ones in December.

You can find other business stories on LandLine.Media. You also can find news articles categorized by state.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit.

After Oklahoma City, Ellis plans to stop Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 9-11, in Amarillo, Texas. Then he plans to head to Deming, N.M.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

MATS

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

EPA gliders

Oklahoma

OOIDA objects to EPA approval of California plan

OOIDA has stepped into a court case over California emission standards because of the potential effect on future truck regulations.

By Mark Reddig | November 03

CARB logo, trucks in Livingston, Calif. image by Marty Ellis, OOIDA tour truck driver

News

Truck engines older than model year 2010 banned in California

The final round of California’s Truck and Bus Regulation went into effect Jan. 1, which bans all trucks with engines older than model year 2010.

By Tyson Fisher | January 05

Suncor oil refinery north WildEarth GuardiansDenver. Image by

News

Colorado refinery shutdown, state of emergency declared

A shutdown of Suncor’s refinery in Commerce City, Colo., results in state of emergency and potential rising fuel costs within the state.

By SJ Munoz | January 05

Forward Air trailer, image by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

News

Forward Air announces agreement to acquire LTL provider Land Air Express

Forward Air announces agreement to acquire LTL provider. Company’s president and CEO says it’s an important addition in their growth strategy.

By Ryan Witkowski | January 05