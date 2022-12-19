Love’s continues its building spree with three openings

Love’s Travel Stops continues its string of opening new truck stops with three more, one each in California, Illinois and Iowa.

Together, the three truck stops add parking for 230 tractor-trailers.

“There’s no better time to open three locations in one day than in the month of December as professional drivers and four-wheel customers are on the highways during the holiday season,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a news release. “Whether it’s fresh food, snacks, coffee or just somewhere to stretch your legs, Love’s is excited to show customers Highway Hospitality in Muscatine, Patterson and Normal.”

The locations are open 24/7.

In January, Love’s announced plans to open more than 40 locations in 2022 and add more than 3,000 truck parking spaces. With these openings, the company has opened 29 new locations, according to a company representative. The goal was to duplicate the success of the year before. In 2021, Love’s reported opening 38 locations and adding more than 3,000 truck parking spots.

Also in 2022, Love’s opened the company’s first location in Connecticut in July, and in October it reached the milestone of opening its 600th location in its home state of Oklahoma. The company also added 2,134 truck parking spaces in 2022 and opened 14 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations and 40 restaurants.

Patterson, Calif.

The Love’s Travel Stop in Patterson, Calif., has more than 12,000 square feet. It is off of I-5 at Sperry Avenue/Route 130. It is Exit 434 from I-5.

Among the amenities offered there:

91 truck parking spaces.

75 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco.

Arby’s.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park

Muscatine, Iowa

The new Muscatine, Iowa, Love’s Travel Stop is on Highway 61 at Grandview Avenue. Muscatine is next to the Mississippi River, which is the border between Iowa and Illinois. Muscatine is southwest of Davenport, Iowa. The Muscatine Love’s has more than 9,000 square feet.

Among the amenities offered there:

29 truck parking spaces.

Five diesel bays.

Four showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Normal, Ill.



The new Love’s Travel Stop in Normal, Ill., is off of I-55 at Business U.S. 31, just east of the I-39 interchange. It has more than 14,000 square feet.

Among the amenities offered there:

111 truck parking spaces.

82 car parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

10 showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco.

Bojangles restaurant.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

Donations as part of the grand openings

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the following nonprofit organizations in each city:

In Muscatine, to the Muscatine Center for Social Action.

In Patterson, to the Patterson Unified School District.

In Normal, the donation will be split between McLean County School District and Bloomington.

Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Love’s Travel Stops was founded in 1964. It has 600 locations in 42 states. It is family-owned and operated by the family of Tom and Judy Love. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. LL

