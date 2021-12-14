OOIDA tour trailer ends year with Joplin, Mo., stop

The final stop for 2021 for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer will be Joplin, Mo.

In January, Ellis plans to head to Texas.

The Spirit of the American Truck is scheduled Dec. 15-18 to be at the Petro Stopping Center in Joplin. The Joplin Petro is at the junction of I-44 and Highway 43, Exit 4 from the interstate.

There is parking for 475 tractor-trailers at the Joplin Petro. The Iron Skillet dining room is open 24 hours a day. Ellis’ home stomping grounds are just north of Joplin.

Giving spirit

If the holidays have you in the giving spirit, Ellis suggests contributions to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief and Development Fund. In addition to supplying help to injured or sick truck drivers, the charity also encourages drivers to take care of themselves through wellness programs, including Rigs Without Cigs and Driving Down Diabetes. He makes monthly contributions to the St. Christopher Fund.

Other worthy charitable causes include OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops. The program sends care packages to service members overseas and supports veterans’ facilities in the U.S. Though the campaign is focused on the week of Veterans Day, donations to the fund are welcomed year-round.

Likewise, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund also accepts donations year-round. The scholarship program has been assisting the children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members in their efforts to gain a higher education since 1998.

Truckers Final Mile also is conducting its annual fundraising campaign now, Sleigh Bells and Santa. The charity helps children and families that have lost a loved one who was a truck driver.

Friendly faces

Here are a few photos snapped while Marty has been on the road this year and he had a few moments to snap them.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After Joplin, Ellis is scheduled after New Year’s Day to stop at the Texas cities of Terrell, Weatherford, Big Spring and El Paso.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL