Truckers for Troops raises more than $30,000 in 2021

December 2, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

OOIDA members, more than one-third of which are military veterans, have proven year after year they are dedicated to giving back to veterans around the world.

This year was no different, as the 15th year of this effort totaled $32,300 in donations with nearly 2,000 participants.

“Once again the trucking industry stepped up to help our veterans,” Sylvia Dodson with Truckers for Troops said. “They joined, they renewed and donated in order to make this a success. There was enthusiasm to let us know what branch they were affiliated with. They were donating full boxes on behalf of their fur babies. We even had quite a few votes for Space Force. It was a lot of fun, as always, and our members came through again, as always.”

Truckers for Troops began in 2007 as a way to send care packages to service members overseas and veterans’ facilities in the United States. Now with fewer soldiers stationed in harm’s way, Truckers for Troops is using funds to help the Veterans Community Project in addition to sending care packages.

To date, the Association has raised more than $700,000 for military veterans through this effort. LL

