OOIDA opposes N.Y. Thruway’s toll plan

Calling it “excessive and discriminatory,” the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is opposing the New York State Thruway Authority’s plan to increase tolls.

On June 9, OOIDA sent a letter to the organization’s board of directors.

“While OOIDA supports robust and cost-effective investment in infrastructure, we strongly oppose the discriminatory scheme you have proposed because it disproportionately affects small-business trucking, especially those domiciled outside New York who haul critical freight in or out of the state,” the Association wrote in a letter signed by President Todd Spencer. “Small trucking businesses, like those we represent, account for 96% of registered motor carriers in the United States, making them a key component of the nation’s supply chain.”

According to the Times Union, the proposed toll increase would be 5% for 2024 and another 5% in 2027 for NY E-ZPass users, with higher costs for drivers who pay their tolls

OOIDA told the authority that the tolls would be disproportionate to small-business truckers because they are not able to pass the cost along.

“Unfortunately, small trucking businesses predominately pay tolls out of pocket as the freight rate system seldom provides for reimbursement of toll charges by shippers,” OOIDA wrote. “Because of this, any toll increases on our members will severely impact their bottom line. Often operating on the slimmest of margins, thousands of dollars in new out-of-pocket expenses could drastically diminish an owner-operator’s and their family’s income.”

The Association also noted tolls represent another form of taxation on the trucking industry. In addition, OOIDA wrote that the increase could hinder roadway safety.

“Beyond financial impacts, tolling decreases overall highway safety by diverting traffic to secondary or local roads – often in smaller communities,” OOIDA wrote. “These roads are rarely designed to handle the volume and types of vehicles seeking to avoid tolls, which poses serious safety risks for all highway users.”

OOIDA told the board that the proposal should be abandoned and that it should pursue other ways to fund the Thruway.

“The decision to increase tolls may seem straightforward from a public policy perspective, but for hundreds of thousands of truck drivers, your approach is very troubling,” OOIDA wrote. “Truckers, who have long been significant contributors to Thruway funds, are willing to contribute even more to ensure our roads are safe and well maintained but not through excessive and discriminatory toll increases.” LL