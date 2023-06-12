OOIDA opposes N.Y. Thruway’s toll plan

June 12, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

Calling it “excessive and discriminatory,” the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is opposing the New York State Thruway Authority’s plan to increase tolls.

On June 9, OOIDA sent a letter to the organization’s board of directors.

“While OOIDA supports robust and cost-effective investment in infrastructure, we strongly oppose the discriminatory scheme you have proposed because it disproportionately affects small-business trucking, especially those domiciled outside New York who haul critical freight in or out of the state,” the Association wrote in a letter signed by President Todd Spencer. “Small trucking businesses, like those we represent, account for 96% of registered motor carriers in the United States, making them a key component of the nation’s supply chain.”

According to the Times Union, the proposed toll increase would be 5% for 2024 and another 5% in 2027 for NY E-ZPass users, with higher costs for drivers who pay their tolls

OOIDA told the authority that the tolls would be disproportionate to small-business truckers because they are not able to pass the cost along.

“Unfortunately, small trucking businesses predominately pay tolls out of pocket as the freight rate system seldom provides for reimbursement of toll charges by shippers,” OOIDA wrote. “Because of this, any toll increases on our members will severely impact their bottom line. Often operating on the slimmest of margins, thousands of dollars in new out-of-pocket expenses could drastically diminish an owner-operator’s and their family’s income.”

The Association also noted tolls represent another form of taxation on the trucking industry. In addition, OOIDA wrote that the increase could hinder roadway safety.

“Beyond financial impacts, tolling decreases overall highway safety by diverting traffic to secondary or local roads – often in smaller communities,” OOIDA wrote. “These roads are rarely designed to handle the volume and types of vehicles seeking to avoid tolls, which poses serious safety risks for all highway users.”

OOIDA told the board that the proposal should be abandoned and that it should pursue other ways to fund the Thruway.

“The decision to increase tolls may seem straightforward from a public policy perspective, but for hundreds of thousands of truck drivers, your approach is very troubling,” OOIDA wrote. “Truckers, who have long been significant contributors to Thruway funds, are willing to contribute even more to ensure our roads are safe and well maintained but not through excessive and discriminatory toll increases.” LL

Related News

bathroom

New York

Podcast: Bathroom access bill now in Congress

A bill that would guarantee truckers basic amenities that most Americans take for granted – access to bathrooms – is now in Congress.

By Mark Reddig | June 06

Manhattan skyline view from Jersey City waterfront. Phot by Manhattan skyline view from Jersey City waterfront

News

New York ‘dimwitted’ proposal targets New Jersey travelers

State lawmakers in New York and New Jersey continue to bicker about legislation intended to counter ticket camera enforcement rules.

By Keith Goble | June 12

News

OOIDA Board member among those honored for contributions to trucking industry

The American Truck Historical Society hosted their annual awards dinner in Reno, Nev. over the weekend. Find out who was honored at the event.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 12

Yellow Corp truck

News

Tonnage at Yellow Corp. falls off so far through 2Q

Yellow Corp. reports tonnage is down so far through the second quarter as it negotiates with the Teamsters on its One Yellow restructuring.

By Chuck Robinson | June 12

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.