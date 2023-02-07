OOIDA encourages Georgia members to weigh-in on heavy truck bill

February 7, 2023

Keith Goble

|

A Georgia House committee is scheduled to discuss a bill this week that would allow 90,000-pound trucks on roadways throughout the state. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association encourages Georgia-based truckers to reach out to their state lawmakers about the legislation to permit heavier trucks.

Currently, trucks traversing Georgia roadways are limited to a maximum gross weight of 80,000 pounds. Exceptions are made for haulers moving products that include forest products, live poultry, feed and solid waste.

The bill, HB189, would open the door to heavier loads. Specifically, a 12.5% variance of the 80,000-pound weight limit would be authorized for all loads.

Advocates say higher fuel costs, inflation and tight labor markets warrant the change.

OOIDA concerned about heavier loads

OOIDA President Todd Spencer said higher weight limits historically are not a “winner” for most in trucking.

“While popular with shippers, adding heavier weights on state and county roads is bad public policy,” he said. “You end up with increased wear and tear on roads and bridges not adequately constructed for those loads.

“Any perceived economic benefit going to truckers is quickly eroded by competition leaving truckers with higher costs for fuel and increased maintenance.”

Additionally, the Atlanta City Council on Jan. 17 approved a resolution urging the state and federal governments not to increase truck weight limits.

How to take action

The Association encourages Georgia truckers to contact their state lawmakers to voice concern about the issue before a House Transportation Committee hearing to discuss HB189. The hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

FightingForTruckers.com has a link available for truckers to contact their state lawmakers. Visitors simply enter their ZIP code for a complete list of their federal and state lawmakers.

Executive order for heavier trucks

Gov. Brian Kemp previously issued an executive order during the pandemic to allow trucks with a gross vehicle weight of up to 95,000 pounds to operate on state and local roads. He cited the need to keep supply chains moving.

The most recent extension of the executive order is scheduled to sunset by the end of the day Feb. 9. LL

More Land Line coverage of Georgia news.

 

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

