OOIDA at MATS on next episode of ‘Live From Exit 24’

The Mid-America Trucking Show will kick off on Thursday, March 24, in Louisville, Ky. Wednesday’s episode of “Live From Exit 24” will preview some of the opportunities for drivers at the event.

“Live From Exit 24” will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Central on Wednesday, March 23.

Host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will discuss the Association’s Truck to Success course taking place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, at MATS.

The class at MATS will be an abridged version of OOIDA’s three-day Truck to Success course offered this coming October. The sampler class will focus on taxes and business structure.

Additionally, OOIDA is scheduled to host a town hall event at MATS from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, March 25. The event will be an open-forum, question-and-answer session with OOIDA President Todd Spencer, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, and lobbyists from the Association’s Washington, D.C., office.

March 10 episode

The previous episode of “Live From Exit 24” featured tax expert Barry Fowler, founder of Houston-based Taxation Solutions and author of the “Trucking and Taxes” column for Land Line Magazine.

Fowler joined the show to discuss common tax mistakes that drivers make. According to Fowler, failure to file is the biggest oversight he sees from truckers. Taking preparatory measures, like making estimated tax payments, can keep drivers out of hot water.

“You weren’t prepared for that tax, and then it becomes a snowball effect,” Fowler said. “‘I didn’t file this year’s return. The IRS never sent me a letter. I don’t file the next one because then the IRS is going to know I’m making money.’ It just becomes a big snowball rolling downhill. And by the time the IRS catches up with you two or three years later, you’re owing 100 or 200 thousand dollars, and you’re in a lot of trouble.”

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

