OOIDA at MATS on next episode of ‘Live From Exit 24’

March 22, 2022

Ryan Witkowski

|

The Mid-America Trucking Show will kick off on Thursday, March 24, in Louisville, Ky. Wednesday’s episode of “Live From Exit 24” will preview some of the opportunities for drivers at the event.

“Live From Exit 24” will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Central on Wednesday, March 23.

Host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will discuss the Association’s Truck to Success course taking place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, at MATS.

The class at MATS will be an abridged version of OOIDA’s three-day Truck to Success course offered this coming October. The sampler class will focus on taxes and business structure.

Additionally, OOIDA is scheduled to host a town hall event at MATS from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, March 25. The event will be an open-forum, question-and-answer session with OOIDA President Todd Spencer, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, and lobbyists from the Association’s Washington, D.C., office.

March 10 episode

The previous episode of “Live From Exit 24” featured tax expert Barry Fowler, founder of Houston-based Taxation Solutions and author of the “Trucking and Taxes” column for Land Line Magazine.

Fowler joined the show to discuss common tax mistakes that drivers make. According to Fowler, failure to file is the biggest oversight he sees from truckers. Taking preparatory measures, like making estimated tax payments, can keep drivers out of hot water.

“You weren’t prepared for that tax, and then it becomes a snowball effect,” Fowler said. “‘I didn’t file this year’s return. The IRS never sent me a letter. I don’t file the next one because then the IRS is going to know I’m making money.’ It just becomes a big snowball rolling downhill. And by the time the IRS catches up with you two or three years later, you’re owing 100 or 200 thousand dollars, and you’re in a lot of trouble.”

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA wants truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how they are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL

TBS

Related News

MATS 2022 mid-america trucking show

Kentucky

Marty heads to the Mid-America Trucking Show

Marty Ellis finishes his first 2022 trucking event and heads to the largest – his first Mid-America Trucking Show as driver of the Spirit.

By Mark Reddig | March 18

OOIDA seeks testimonials at MATS

News

At MATS, tell us why you’re a member and why OOIDA is important

MATS is celebrating 50 years, and OOIDA will be doing the same soon. Stop by the Association’s booth if you’re willing to make a testimonial.

By Land Line Staff | March 22

Fuel prices last week in Redding, Calif. Photo by Tilden Curl.

News

Diesel down for first time in two months

The Energy Information Administration weekly report released on March 21 showed a drop in diesel prices for the first time since January.

By SJ Munoz | March 22

Diesel fuel island. Photo by Marty Ellis

News

Maryland, Georgia approve fuel tax holidays; others pursue similar action

Legislative efforts in statehouses around the country would provide motorists and/or truck drivers relief from fuel taxes.

By Keith Goble | March 21