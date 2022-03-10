OOIDA brings educational opportunities to MATS

The Mid-America Trucking Show is back, and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will be there to educate and inform its members.

MATS’ 50th anniversary event will be March 24-26 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. It will be the first in-person show since 2019 as the pandemic forced organizers to move to an online format the past two years.

OOIDA, as usual, will have a strong presence at MATS. The Association will have Booth 11128 in the North Wing, and OOIDA’s tour truck will be parked in Lot J behind the West Wing.

In addition, OOIDA will offer educational seminars on March 25 and March 26.

OOIDA Town Hall

An OOIDA Town Hall event will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, March 25 in room C108 of the Kentucky Expo Center. The event will serve as an open-forum, question-and-answer session with OOIDA President Todd Spencer, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and lobbyists from the Association’s Washington, D.C., office.

“OOIDA’s Town Hall will provide truckers a chance to hear directly from OOIDA’s leadership and government affairs team about recent developments in Washington, D.C., and the important initiatives OOIDA will be working on over the coming year,” said Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA’s director of legislative affairs. “Attendees will also have the opportunity to provide their feedback and ask questions about ongoing issues. From hours-of-service regulations, to truck parking, to fighting back against excessive mandates, to improving working conditions for truckers, we are looking forward to discussing these and other important issues with truckers.”

Truck to Success

From 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, OOIDA will offer a free preview of its Truck to Success course.

The abbreviated version of the full Truck to Success course, which will be offered next in October, will focus on taxes and business structure.

The class will be led by Pugh and Barry Fowler, founder of Houston-based Taxation Solutions and author of the “Trucking and Taxes” column in Land Line Magazine.

Truck to Success is brought to you by the OOIDA Foundation.

“The OOIDA Foundation’s mission statement is to fight for the rights of all truckers through education and research,” according to the Truck to Success webpage. “Let us assist you on the road to success. Whether you are a company driver or an owner-operator who is struggling to make ends meet and is looking for a refresher program, come join us.”

The class at MATS will provide a taste of the full course. LL