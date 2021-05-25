Outside of New England and the Gulf Coast, diesel prices increased for the fourth straight week.

Prices decreased from $3.152 to $3.15 in New England, while the Gulf Coast saw no change in price. The Gulf Coast also features the lowest price per gallon.

California saw the largest increase (1.8 cents) and also has the highest average price ($4.047) this week.

The weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on May 24 showed a national average of $3.253 per gallon. That price is up from $3.249, a week ago.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 86.3 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.253, up two-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.235, up seven-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.15, down one-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.406, up 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.137, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.199, up one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.029, no change.

Rocky Mountain – $3.362, up one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast – $3.751, up 1.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.395, up 1.2 cents.

California – $4.047, up 1.8 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.1 cents to $3.181, according to a Monday, May 24, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Of the 10 reporting regions, six had prices increases of at least 3 cents led by a 3.8-cent increase in the Lower Atlantic. California is home to the highest price at $3.969.

The lowest average price per gallon is $3 in the Gulf Coast.

The U.S. average diesel price is 91.8 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.181, up 3.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.209, up 3.6 cents

New England – $3.128, up 2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.352, up 3.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.116, up 3.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.147, up 3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3, up 2.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.381, up 2.4 cents.

West Coast – $3.569, up 3.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.296, up 3.5 cents.

California – $3.969, up 2.7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.178 for Monday, May 24.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.171 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.08 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.415 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.