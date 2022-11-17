New York modifies hours of service for some in-state carriers

November 17, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Hours-of-service requirements for motor carriers transporting petroleum products in the state of New York have been modified through Nov. 30.

An emergency order issued by the New York Department of Transportation on Nov. 16 said, “It has been determined that action is necessary to address this emergency and the threat it poses to public health and safety and that certain rules should be temporarily modified to ensure the adequate supply and delivery of vital heating and transportation fuels throughout New York state.”

Under the order, the state’s hours of service requirements (17 NYCRR 820.6) are modified for intrastate transportation of fuels performed by motor carriers between points throughout the state.

These modifications are below:

  • The 70-hour maximum on-duty period in eight days is modified to be 84 hours.
  • The 60-hour maximum on-duty period in seven days is modified to be 74 hours.
  • The 14-hour maximum workday is modified to be 16 hours. An eight-hour off-duty period must be taken to reset the 16-hour provision.
  • The 34-hour restart provision is modified to be 24 hours. Carriers may use a 24-hour off-duty period that occurred prior to the date of this order.
  • On-duty time for the purposes of computing the 60/70 or 14-hour rules shall not include time spent waiting in a commercial motor vehicle while on the property of a hazardous material shipper or carrier, loading point, unloading point, or terminal immediately subsequent to or preceding loading or unloading operations.

All regulations pertaining to commercial driver license requirements, controlled substances and alcohol use and testing requirements and financial responsibility requirements remain in effect for all motor carriers and drivers through the duration of this order.

In addition, no motor carrier shall require or allow a fatigued or ill driver to operate a commercial motor vehicle. A driver who informs a motor carrier that he or she is not fit to drive shall be given a minimum of 10 consecutive off-duty hours before returning to service.

Those motor carriers with a state or federal out-of-service order in effect, or a suspension or revocation of a New York state certificate as a motor carrier of property, are not eligible to take advantage of the relief provided by this order.

Several other states, largely in the Midwest, have issued similar emergency declarations regarding fuel supply concerns. LL

More Land Line coverage of New York.

 

PrePass

Related News

winter

New York

It’s time to get the truck ready for winter

Cold weather is becoming more common across the country. We’ll get some winter prep advice from Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia.

By Mark Reddig | October 18

Welcome to North Carolina in I-77. Photo by Mark Clifton, Washuotaku

News

Charlotte, N.C., toll proposal stalls with planning organization

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization has some more questions it wants answered regarding proposed I-77 toll lanes.

By Tyson Fisher | November 17

ELD, manager checking electronic logbooks on a tablet. Image by Saklakova

News

TCA, safety groups push for ELD mandate on older trucks

Although the majority of truckers appear to oppose FMCSA’s plans to require ELDs on older trucks, some groups are pushing for the change.

By Mark Schremmer | November 17

Snow, blizzard on highway. Image by scharfsinn86

News

New York Thruway bans trucks ahead of winter storm

A commercial truck ban is being placed on the New York Thruway because of inclement weather that can bring up to several feet of snow.

By Tyson Fisher | November 17