Iowa fuel emergency effective through Nov. 27

Iowa, like neighboring states Nebraska and South Dakota, has issued an emergency due to fuel concerns within the state.

Another border state, Missouri, has a waiver in place through Dec. 1 for hay haulers due to drought conditions.

The emergency in Iowa notes high demand for petroleum products throughout the Midwest has created “extensive challenges to timely access to supplies of motor fuels.”

In addition, drivers transporting motor fuels are experiencing long wait times at terminals, making it difficult for transporters to meet demand and comply with state and federal hours-of-service requirements, said the order.

This order provides a limited suspension of certain hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicle drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, ethanol, biodiesel, jet fuel and aviation gas throughout Iowa.

Federal regulations including controlled substances and alcohol use and testing requirements, commercial driver’s license requirements, financial responsibility requirements, as well as any regulation not specifically identified, are not waived by this Oct. 28 emergency.

Motor carriers shall not require a driver who is fatigued or ill to operate a commercial motor vehicle, and must allow at least 34 consecutive hours off when a driver has been on duty for more than 70 hours over any consecutive eight-day period.

An out-of-service order prevents any motor carrier from taking advantage of the hours-of-service relief provided by this declaration.

Upon expiration or when a driver has been relieved of all emergency efforts, a driver must have at least 34 consecutive hours off duty to restart their on-duty status hours. LL

More Land Line coverage of Iowa.