Iowa fuel emergency effective through Nov. 27

November 3, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Iowa, like neighboring states Nebraska and South Dakota, has issued an emergency due to fuel concerns within the state.

Another border state, Missouri, has a waiver in place through Dec. 1 for hay haulers due to drought conditions.

The emergency in Iowa notes high demand for petroleum products throughout the Midwest has created “extensive challenges to timely access to supplies of motor fuels.”

In addition, drivers transporting motor fuels are experiencing long wait times at terminals, making it difficult for transporters to meet demand and comply with state and federal hours-of-service requirements, said the order.

This order provides a limited suspension of certain hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicle drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, ethanol, biodiesel, jet fuel and aviation gas throughout Iowa.

Federal regulations including controlled substances and alcohol use and testing requirements, commercial driver’s license requirements, financial responsibility requirements, as well as any regulation not specifically identified, are not waived by this Oct. 28 emergency.

Motor carriers shall not require a driver who is fatigued or ill to operate a commercial motor vehicle, and must allow at least 34 consecutive hours off when a driver has been on duty for more than 70 hours over any consecutive eight-day period.

An out-of-service order prevents any motor carrier from taking advantage of the hours-of-service relief provided by this declaration.

Upon expiration or when a driver has been relieved of all emergency efforts, a driver must have at least 34 consecutive hours off duty to restart their on-duty status hours. LL

More Land Line coverage of Iowa.

 

WWWilliams

Related News

speed limiters

Iowa

Speed limiters: What’s really going on

The FMCSA says that next year it will issue a notice related to speed limiters. But what does that really mean? We’ll offer a primer.

By Mark Reddig | October 27

Truckers for Troops

News

16th annual Truckers for Troops campaign begins Nov. 7

OOIDA’s annual Truckers for Troops campaign has raised nearly $730,000 for veterans and active-duty military. Find out how you can help.

By Ryan Witkowski | November 03

National Freight wage law Paul Matthew Hill, BCFCsuit. Image by

News

National Freight moves to decertify class of truckers in wage lawsuit

National Freight, Inc. wants to decertify a class of truckers accusing it of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors.

By Tyson Fisher | November 03

Autonomous vehicles, Daimler Freightliner's autonomous Inspiration truck

News

Pennsylvania nears autonomous vehicle expansion

A Pennsylvania bill heads to governor that is touted to modernize statute for driverless testing and deployment of highly autonomous vehicles.

By Keith Goble | November 03