Fuel concerns prompt emergency in Nebraska

November 2, 2022

Land Line Staff

Fuel shortages due to high demand for petroleum products have resulted in Nebraska issuing emergency relief, according to an executive order issued Nov. 1.

“Commercial motor vehicles and motor carriers are engaged in the business of transporting fuel from further distances and waiting longer at terminals in order to meet the needs,” said the order.

Under the order, a temporary waiver of hours-of-service requirements is in place through Nov. 30 for drivers hauling gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel.

Motor carriers operating under the terms of this emergency declaration shall not require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle. In addition, a driver who notifies a motor carrier that he or she needs immediate rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty before the driver is required to return to service.

Drivers operating under this proclamation shall carry a copy with them as evidence of their direct support during this emergency period.

South Dakota issued a similar emergency on Oct. 26 due to low inventories and outages of liquid fuels within the state. LL

