New Washington state law keeps state-owned and -operated rest areas open

Truckers and motorists traveling Washington state roadways now have assurances through a new law that rest areas will be available to stop and rest.

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill directing the Washington State Department of Transportation to keep state-owned and -operated rest areas open. The new law makes exceptions for seasonal closures, cleaning, maintenance, and repairs.

The bill, HB1655, swept through the statehouse with unanimous consent.

The Washington Trucking Associations, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, and the American Trucking Associations have worked together in the state to educate legislators about the need for truck drivers to access rest areas.

Support for truck drivers

Rep. Dan Griffey spearheaded the pursuit at the statehouse to address the lack of safe overnight truck parking in the state.

The Allyn, Wash., Republican took up the pursuit following multiple fall closures of rest areas.

WSDOT owns and operates 47 rest areas across the state. Eight rest areas were closed due to staffing issues, maintenance, and winter conditions.

“The closure of state-owned safety rest areas is contrary to state policy to have zero deaths on the roadways,” Griffey wrote.

Griffey said availability to rest in designated areas is the upmost importance during the global supply chain shortages.

HB1655 allows all drivers to use safety rest areas starting in June.

Specifically, WSDOT is directed to initiate a process that addresses the maintenance, operation, and safety of its owned and operated safety rest areas.

Griffey said that having enough open rest areas has been an ongoing issue for truck drivers throughout the country. He adds that state government made things worse in Washington when they ordered the closing of many state-owned and operated rest areas in the fall of 2021 because of the pandemic.

“This bill is going to help correct this ongoing problem, which will save lives,” Griffey said in a news release. “Our truck drivers need all the help they can get. We need to make sure they can deliver the important goods we need, but we need them to be able to do it safely.”

Additionally, a supplemental transportation appropriations bill signed into law appropriates $2.5 million solely for rest areas for the 2021-2023 fiscal biennium.

Trucking associations welcome change

Trucking industry officials were front and center for lawmakers at the Washington statehouse in the effort to get the legislation approved.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and independent truck driver and OOIDA Board Member Tilden Curl of Olympia, Wash., provided insight to legislators on the issue.

Pugh highlighted the need for action following the feds failure to take action to address truck parking.

“The United States Congress has failed truck drivers by not including dedicated funding for truck parking in the infrastructure bill that was signed into law last year,” Pugh previously testified. “This was a means of preserving existing truck parking capacity, which is critical, and includes keeping rest areas open as much as possible.”

Curl pointed out to lawmakers that the lack of truck parking results in increased costs for every business and consumer located in the affected areas.

“Commercial truck parking is critical for efficient trucking operations and compliance with federal hours-of-service requirements,” Curl wrote to lawmakers. “Truck drivers depend on these rest areas for personal needs, compliance, safety checks on loads and equipment, as well as a place to rest.”

Sherri Call, president and CEO of the Washington Trucking Associations, said she is grateful that state lawmakers are taking the lead nationally on the issue of safe truck parking.

“Rep. Griffey and the Washington State Legislature realize that the lack of safe truck parking is a problem, and they’re doing something about it. I think it’s fair to say that our state is leading the way on tackling this issue and hopefully more states will follow suit,” Call said in a news release.

John Lynch, senior vice president at the American Trucking Associations, said he is hopeful the legislation helps motivate other states to follow Washington’s lead and pursue similar strategic initiatives to further address the problem.

“We will continue working with our state trucking association affiliates to do whatever we can to provide more parking spots for the men and women that literally drive our economy,” Lynch stated.

Mike Matousek, OOIDA director of state legislative affairs, added that HB1655 is a momentum builder.

“Will this solve the truck parking crisis? No. But people like Tilden Curl will notice. And there’s no question it will make a positive difference in his life and the lives of those that routinely struggle to find a place to park in Washington.” LL

