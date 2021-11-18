New Jersey bill would aid state collect unpaid tolls

A New Jersey Assembly bill would make it easier for the state to recover millions in unpaid tolls annually.

The Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee has voted to advance a bill to establish reciprocity agreements with states to allow New Jersey to recoup lost revenue from nonpaying out-of-state drivers.

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York are among the states with reciprocity agreements in place for drivers living in those states.

State Assembly member says it is time to do the same in New Jersey.

Assemblyman Daniel Benson, D-Mercer, says that one year ago nonresident drivers failed to pay nearly $10.5 million in New Jersey tolls.

“Each year, New Jersey loses millions in revenue from out-of-state drivers who fail to pay their fair share of tolls when traveling through our state,” Benson said in prepared remarks about his bill. “Reciprocity agreements will allow New Jersey to recover the money we are owed so that we can continue to make improvements to our roads.”

Benson’s bill, A2556, would authorize New Jersey toll authorities to enter into reciprocity agreements with authorities from other states to collect tolls from nonpaying motorists.

“Anyone who utilizes our roads must contribute to their upkeep, yet drivers from other states have been able to skirt toll payments for years with minimal penalties,” stated Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington. “New Jersey must work with our neighbors to ensure proper toll collection so that we may continue to fund our transportation infrastructure.”

A driver with six or more toll violations, or a cumulative unpaid total of at least $500 in tolls/fees over a three-year span could have their vehicle registration suspended.

Penalties for out-of-state toll violations could not exceed $100. Subsequent offenses could not exceed $600.

A2556 next heads to the Assembly floor. LL

