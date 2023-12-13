New Jersey bill intended to improve pothole repair

Pothole problems are getting attention at the New Jersey statehouse.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill that is intended to address concerns about pothole damage to roads and bridges throughout the state.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation now is required to provide an annual report to the governor and Legislature on New Jersey’s Roadway Pavement System. The agency uses the report to identify, repair and maintain projects that were completed throughout the fiscal year. Currently, the report does not include information about potholes.

How bad is the pothole problem?

Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Boonton, said New Jersey is ranked among the worst states in the country for potholes. Multiple sources back up the claim.

USA Today research shows that when it comes to potholes, New Jersey and Maryland are in a tie for eighth nationally. The state of Washington ranks worst for potholes and Nevada ranks best.

Additionally, Stacker examined data from The Clunker Junker to find that New Jersey ranks sixth nationally for potholes.

The site writes that “the average additional cost to drivers in vehicle damage is referred to as a ‘New Jersey pothole tax.’”

Possible solution

Bucco is behind a bill that would require the New Jersey DOT to begin providing information about potholes on state roads in its annual Roadway Pavement System report.

“Every day, New Jerseyans navigate a complex network of roadways to commute throughout our state,” Bucco said in prepared remarks. “Unfortunately, New Jersey faces a significant problem with potholes along our state roads.”

He added that his legislation, S2491, would help improve state road maintenance by requiring NJDOT to provide information about pothole repairs and pothole damage claims in its annual report to the Legislature.

The agency also would be required to conduct a lifecycle cost analysis, in consultation with the New Jersey Division of Risk Management, to report on the number of pothole damage claims submitted by travelers on state roadways. It would be required to make the information available to the public, as well.

“This bill takes an important step toward improving road safety and transportation transparency,” Bucco stated. “By obtaining pothole repair and damage claim data from the DOT, the Legislature can work towards implementing targeted solutions that enhance roadways throughout the Garden State.”

The bill awaits further consideration on the Senate floor. If approved there, S2491 would move to the Assembly.

Time is running out, however, for the bill to get through the statehouse before the Legislature’s scheduled Jan. 8 adjournment. If S2491 fails to advance to the governor before adjournment, the pursuit must start over when the 2024 regular session convenes on Jan. 9. LL

