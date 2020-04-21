New Idaho laws cover truck credentialing, hazmat loads

April 21, 2020

Keith Goble

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law two regulations that cover truck operations. The first new law will result in an increase to the hazardous material endorsement fee.

The state now collects a $10 fee on hazmat endorsements.

Previously H375, the new law increases the rate by $5 to $15 per endorsement.

Officials say the hazmat fee increase is necessary to meet funding needs of the hazmat/hazardous waste transportation enforcement fund. Additionally, they say more funds are needed for personnel and equipment costs for the five Idaho State Police hazardous materials officers.

Supporters said the current annual hazmat endorsement fees, and the $20 single trip and $250 annual fee for hazardous waste endorsement do not fully support the state’s hazmat program.

The hazmat endorsement fee increase is estimated to raise $266,400 annually. The additional revenue is intended to cover costs and to ensure the fund is sustainable for the future.

The new law takes effect on July 1.

Electronic credentialing

Also in effect July 1, a separate new law will authorize the Idaho Transportation Department to provide electronic credentials for trucking operations.

Advocates said the change will provide improved customer service and allow customers to receive their credentials electronically, without waiting for paper documents to be delivered via mail.

Previously S1231, the new law permits registrants to continue to be able to choose to receive their credentials by mail.

The highway department says the practice aligns with recent changes to the International Registration Plan, which provides the option of carrying an electronically issued IRP cab card or the paper proof.

Officials tout increased efficiency by making electronic credentials available. Specifically, they say customers will receive their registration quicker, they can self-issue credentials online, and the Motor Carrier Services and the port of entry locations will no longer need special printers and embedded decal forms.

Fiscally, the change is estimated to be revenue neutral.

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

