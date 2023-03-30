Fight to add truck parking adds some muscle

The fight to secure more truck parking spots across the nation just added some muscle thanks to two new bills in the U.S. Congress. Rep. Mike Bost tells us about the push. Then, spring freight season is looking a bit like a roller coaster, but load volumes are expected to increase over the next two weeks. And finally, some truckers are still having a hard time getting parts for their trucks.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

24:03 – Spot market update.

38:47 – Searching for parts.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Top News: Truck parking bills introduced

Plus, the NTSB is laying the blame on an hours-of-service exemption for a deadly crash that happened two years ago, diesel prices continue their slow but steady decline and more news of the day.

Back to top

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

The fight to secure more truck parking spots across the nation just added some muscle. New bills were just introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate that would address the problem. We speak with the House version’s co-sponsor, Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois, who seems to be more optimistic than ever about the chances of something happening.

Back to top

Spot market update

Spring freight season is looking a bit like a roller-coaster, but load volumes are expected to increase over the next two weeks. Robert Rouse of DAT has the latest on the spot market in today’s Market Update.

Back to top

Searching for parts

Some truckers have had a hard time getting parts for their trucks for quite some time now. And based on what OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing, it’s not a problem that’s gone away.

Back to top