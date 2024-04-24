New toll roads, express lanes opening in Tampa this week

An estimated $595 million construction project that dates back to 2017 will be completed this week, bringing two new toll roads and express lanes on Interstate 275 in Tampa, Fla.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the Gateway Expressway will officially open to traffic on Friday, April 26.

This project provides direct connections between I-275 and U.S. Highway 19, as well as between the Bayside Bridge and I-275.

“The opening will bring congestion relief and travel route options to thousands of Tampa Bay-area drivers,” Florida transportation officials said.

State Route 690 and state Route 686A are the new four-lane tolled expressways open to all vehicles. All tolls will be collected electronically via the SunPass prepaid toll program, FDOT said. Tolls will be collected 24 hours a day, and rates will remain the same regardless of time or day. Rates are based on the number of axles.

The express lanes on I-275 will be open to passenger vehicles, registered vanpools and buses. These lanes also will be tolled 24/7, with drivers paying the toll rate that is displayed on the overhead sign upon entering the express lane. Drivers will never pay more than the price displayed at that time.

Drivers traveling in the express lanes without an active SunPass or transponder are subject to a $25 daily violation charge, FDOT said.

Outside of the toll roads and express lanes, additional work was completed as part of the project:

Rebuilding existing Roosevelt Boulevard from the Bayside Bridge to Ulmerton Road, generally as two one-way surface roads including a new access configuration and roads for the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport terminal

Repaving 118th Avenue North from U.S. Highway 19 to 31st Court North

Repairing or rebuilding sections of existing U.S. Highway 19 and 118th Avenue North, including new ramps and bridges

Repaving the eastbound off-ramp from SR 690 to southbound I-275

Additional information about the project as well as traffic alerts and updates are available online.

