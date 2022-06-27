National diesel price average up, some regions down

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.3 cents to $5.682, according to a June 27 report.

There was some good news in this week’s report as exactly half of the reporting regions experienced some welcomed relief of diesel prices,

Unfortunately for the other half, it was more of the same.

Largely, it was the eastern regions that saw decreased pricing. The New England region reported the largest decrease at 2.9 cents. The Lower Atlantic was down 1.9 cents and the East Coast region saw a drop of 1.6 cents.

The California region was the only region in the west to report a decrease this week.

At 6.4 cents, the Midwest and the West Coast less California regions saw the biggest jump in average price. The West Coast region increased by 4.7 cents and the Rocky Mountain region was up 3.1 cents.

Full ProMiles.com report

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, June 27, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.682, up 3.3 cents.

East Coast – $5.838, down 1.6 cents.

New England – $6.128, down 2.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.085, down nine-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $5.648, down 1.9 cents.

Midwest – $5.63, up 6.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.414, up 2.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.69, up 3.1 cents.

West Coast – $6.40, up 4.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $6.051, up 6.4 cents.

California – $6.889, down three-tenths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.794 for June 27.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.815 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.53 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.237 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

Note: The Energy Information Administration was still reporting a network error on its website as of June 27. No estimated release date is listed on EIA’s website. However, Land Line plans to update its diesel coverage with the EIA’s report once it is made available. LL