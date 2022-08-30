National diesel average price jumps 20 cents

After two months of falling diesel prices, many regions reported double-digit increases in the latest Energy Information Administration report.

EIA’s Aug. 29 report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.115, up 20.6 cents from $4.909. That national average is $1.776 higher than it was one year ago.

Every region reported an increase, with the Midwest region seeing the largest increase at 28.2 cents.

The Gulf Coast saw its average price jump by 20.2 cents, while the Lower Atlantic was up by 19.7 cents. Four other regions reported an increase of 14 cents or more.

The Gulf Coast’s $4.821 is the lowest average price per gallon in the country.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 29 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.115, up 20.6 cents.

East Coast – $5.066, up 14.4 cents.

New England – $5.183, up 6.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.234, up 2.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.992, up 19.7 cents.

Midwest – $5.172, up 28.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.821, up 20.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.972, up 8.7 cents.

West Coast – $5.719, up 17.1 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.30, up 17 cents.

California – $6.202, up 17.3 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.9 cents to $5.014, according to an Aug. 29 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

For the first time in several weeks, more regions reported an increase to its average price than a decrease.

The largest increase was 5.9 cents in the Gulf Coast, while the largest decrease was 5.4 cents in New England.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Aug. 29, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.014, up 1.9 cents

East Coast – $4.98, down 2.4 cents.

New England – $5.246, down 5.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.202, down 5.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.784, up three-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $4.921, up 4.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.648, up 5.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.88, down 3.5 cents.

West Coast – $5.854, up 2.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.319, up two-fifths of a cent.

California – $6.274, up 3.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.



AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.057 for Aug. 29.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $4.977 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.319 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.276 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL