National diesel average down, some regions slightly up

August 23, 2022

SJ Munoz

|

According to the weekly Energy Information Administration report, the national average price for diesel dropped for the ninth consecutive week.

However, several regions reported the first increase to its average prices in more than two months.

EIA’s Aug. 22 report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $4.909, down one-fifth of a cent from $4.911. That national average is $1.585 higher than it was one year ago.

A decrease in pricing was reported in a majority of the regions, including an 8.2-cent drop in the Central Atlantic. The Rocky Mountain region saw a drop of 7.8 cents, and New England’s price is 5.3 cents lower than a week ago.

Increases came in four regions, the largest of which was 1.8 cents in the Midwest. The three other regions reporting an increase that was 1 cent or less.

The Gulf Coast’s $4.619 is the lowest price per gallon in the country.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 22 as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $4.909, down one-fifth of a cent.
  • East Coast – $4.922, down 2.8 cents.
  • New England – $5.122, down 5.3 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $5.209, down 8.2 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $4.795, down seven-tenths of a cent.
  • Midwest – $4.89, up 1.8 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $4.619, up one-half of a cent.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.885, down 7.8 cents.
  • West Coast – $5.548, up seven-tenths of a cent.
  • West Coast less California – $5.13, down three-fifths of a cent.
  • California – $6.029, up 1 cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 8.1 cents to $4.995, according to an Aug. 22 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

All regions were down again this week, and by at least 4.9 cents, with four regions reporting a decrease of around 10 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Aug. 22, by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $4.995, down 8.1 cents.
  • East Coast – $5.004, down 10.3 cents.
  • New England – $5.30, down 10.3 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $5.259, down 10.1 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $4.781, down 10.3 cents.
  • Midwest – $4.873, down 6.9 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $ 4.589, down 6.3 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.915, down 8.9 cents.
  • West Coast – $5.828, down 5.9 cents.
  • West Coast without California – $5.315, down 7.8 cents.
  • California – $6.24, down 4.9 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.977 for Aug. 22.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.033 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.455 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.283 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.

TravelCenters

