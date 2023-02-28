National diesel average keeps falling, according to weekly reports

The ProMiles.com report released on Feb. 27, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.467 per gallon, down 6.9 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Leading the way this week was the New England region, with a 9.8-cent drop in its price per gallon.

Down by around 8 cents were the Lower Atlantic, East Coast and Gulf Coast regions. The Midwest is 7.5 cents lower than last week, and the Central Atlantic saw a dip of 7.1 cents.

With a price per gallon of $4.027, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Feb. 27, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.467, down 6.9 cents.

East Coast – $4.608, down 8.4 cents.

New England – $4.967, down 9.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.793, down 7.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.413, down 8.5 cents.

Midwest – $4.193, down 7.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.027, down 8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.581, down 3.6 cents.

West Coast – $5.263, down 2.2 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.725, down 3.8 cents.

California – $5.59, down 1.7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.414 for Feb. 27.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.491 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.689 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.002 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Feb. 27 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 8.2 cents to $4.294.

That national average for this past week was 19 cents more than it was one year ago.

Several regions reported a drop of more than 12 cents including the New England, Lower Atlantic and East Coast regions.

The Central Atlantic was down by just under 10 cents, while the Midwest and Gulf Coast fell by around 7 cents.

$4.027 in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Feb. 27 as reported by the EIA: