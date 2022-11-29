National diesel average down another 8 cents

The ProMiles.com report released on Nov. 28, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $5.268 per gallon, down 8.2 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

All but one region saw its average price drop, including by around 9 cents in the Gulf Coast, Midwest and Central Atlantic regions.

New England reported an 8.8-cent decline, and the East Coast was down by 7.7 cents.

The Rocky Mountain region had the only price increase at 1.6 cents.

This week’s lowest average price is $4.677 per gallon in the Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Nov. 28, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.286, down 8.2 cents.

East Coast – $5.491, down 7.7 cents.

New England – $5.97, down 8.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.924, down 9.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.117, down 7 cents.

Midwest – $5.161, down 9.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.677, down 9.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.428, up 1.6 cents.

West Coast – $5.852, down 5.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.422, down 1.3 cents.

California – $6.188, down 10.5 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.215 for Nov. 28.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $5.298 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.308 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.641 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Nov. 28 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 9.2 cents to $5.141.

That national average for this past week was $1.421 more than it was one year ago.

Every region saw a drop in its average price. The largest of which was 12.3 cents in the Midwest.

New England reported a decline of more than 10 cents, while the California and Lower Atlantic regions saw prices drop by 9.9 cents and 9 cents, respectively.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 28 as reported by the EIA: