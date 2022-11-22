National diesel average nearly 2 cents lower

The ProMiles.com report released on Nov. 21, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $5.368 per gallon, down 1.8 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Reports were up and down, with six regions seeing a decrease and four regions experiencing an increase, said the ProMiles release.

The largest decline came in the Gulf Coast where the average price fell 6.9 cents. A 4.2-cent drop was reported in the California region, and the Midwest was down by almost 2 cents.

An increase of 7.5 cents in the Rocky Mountain region was the largest change of any region, while New England saw a surge of nearly 4 cents.

The lowest average price is $4.774 per gallon in the Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Nov. 21, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.368, down 1.8 cents.

East Coast – $5.568, up two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $6.058, up 3.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.015, up 1.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.187, down 1.3 cents.

Midwest – $5.255, down 2.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.774, down 6.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.412, up 7.5 cents.

West Coast – $5.909, down 2.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.435, down one-tenth of a cent.

California – $6.293, down 4.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.298 for Nov. 21.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $5.359 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.34 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.645 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Nov. 21 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 8 cents to $5.233.

That national average for this past week was $1.509 more than it was one year ago.

Of the regions, eight reported a decrease led by a 10.4-cent drop in the Gulf Coast. New England fell by 9.7 cents, and the Midwest saw a 9-cent decline.

The only regions to report increases were the Rocky Mountain (3.7 cents) and West Coast less California (1.8 cents) regions.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 21 as reported by the EIA: