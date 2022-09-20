National diesel average dips below $5, EIA report says

The national average for a gallon of diesel fell below $5, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

EIA’s report for Sept. 19 showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $4.964, down 6.9 cents from $5.033. That national average is $1.579 more than it was one year ago.

In the Midwest, a drop of 9 cents per gallon was the largest across all regions. In addition, the New England, West Coast less California and Gulf Coast regions reported a decline of 7 cents or more, while the East Coast and Lower Atlantic fell by at least 6 cents.

The lowest average price per gallon is $4.69 in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Sept. 19 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $4.964, down 6.9 cents.

East Coast – $4.889, down 6 cents.

New England – $5.011, down 7.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.093, down 4.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.80, down 6.5 cents.

Midwest – $4.995, down 9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.69, down 7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.932, down 2.9 cents.

West Coast – $5.612, down 4.6 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.144, down 7.3 cents.

California – $6.149, down 1.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 5.3 cents to $5.008, according to a Sept. 19 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

With a drop of 7.4 cents, the East Coast region reported the biggest decline in its average price, just ahead of the Gulf Coast’s 7.3 cents. Three other regions saw a drop of at least 6 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Sept. 19, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.008, down 5.3 cents.

East Coast – $4.886, down 7.4 cents.

New England – $5.134, down 6.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.036, down 8.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.741, down 6.9 cents.

Midwest – $4.976, down 6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.654, down 7.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.857, down 2.1 cents.

West Coast – $5.875, down 1.1 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.285, down 1.8 cents.

California – $6.343, down three-tenths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.95 for Sept. 19.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.011 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.99 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.304 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL