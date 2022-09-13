Diesel prices below $5 per gallon in several regions

Diesel prices were lower for the second consecutive week, with four regions reporting a per-gallon average price below $5, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

EIA’s report for Sept. 12 showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.033, down 5.1 cents from $5.084. That national average is $1.661 higher than it was one year ago.

A drop of 8.9 cents in the Central Atlantic region was the largest this week. The Lower Atlantic and East Coast regions also reported declines of more than 8 cents, and New England’s average price dipped by 7.4 cents.

The lowest average price per gallon is $4.76 in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Sept. 12 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.033, down 5.1 cents.

East Coast – $4.949, down 8.4 cents.

New England – $5.087, down 7.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.134, down 8.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.865, down 8.5 cents.

Midwest – $5.085, down 4.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.76, down 3.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.961, down 1 cent.

West Coast – $5.658, down 3.5 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.217, down 5.8 cents.

California – $6.164, down 1 cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 4.4 cents to $5.061, according to a Sept. 12 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

All reporting regions saw its average price per gallon of diesel decline this week.

The Central Atlantic had the biggest drop at 8.4 cents. The East Coast region reported a 6.4-cent drop and it was a 5.2-cent decrease in the Lower Atlantic region.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Sept. 12, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.061, down 4.4 cents.

East Coast – $4.96, down 6.4 cents.

New England – $5.203, down 3.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.124, down 8.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.810, down 5.2 cents.

Midwest – $5.036, down 3.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.727, down 3.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.878, down seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $5.886, down 2.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.303, down 3.5 cents.

California – $6.346, down 1 cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.011 for Sept. 12.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.068 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.06 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.295 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL