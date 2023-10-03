Most paying less for diesel this week, according to ProMiles

Diesel prices are down, at least for most of the country, according to the latest ProMiles.com report, to a national average of $4.524 per gallon.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report also gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

A 5.3-cent drop in the Rocky Mountain region was the largest reported.

The Lower Atlantic, Gulf Coast and West Coast less California were all down by 3.8 cents, while the Midwest’s average price was 3.1 cents less this week.

The only increases, in the New England and California regions, were by less than 1 cent.

With a price per gallon of $4.223, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Oct. 2 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.524, down 2.6 cents

East Coast – $4.506, down 2.5 cents

New England – $4.583, up one-fifth of a cent

Central Atlantic – $4.705, down 1.3 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.384, down 3.8 cents

Midwest – $4.339, down 3.1 cents

Gulf Coast – $4.223, down 3.8 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.676, down 5.3 cents

West Coast – $5.745, down 1 cent

West Coast without California –$5.155, down 3.8 cents

California – $6.316, up three-tenths of a cent

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.557 for Oct. 2. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.574 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.46 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.873 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Oct. 2 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by seven-tenths of cent to $4.593.

That national average for this past week was 24.3 cents less than it was one year ago.

By region, EIA’s report shows five increases, four decreases and one region with no change to its average diesel price.

The most significant increase was by 6.1 cents in the California region, which also has the highest average price ($6.269).

A 2.6-cent jump was reported in the Lower Atlantic, and the East Coast region was up by 1.7 cents.

The biggest decreases were by 3.9 cents in the West Coast less California region and 2.3 cents in the Rocky Mountain region.

The lowest average price reported this week was $4.279 in the Gulf Coast.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Oct. 2 as reported by EIA: