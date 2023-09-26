Diesel prices rebound in some regions, reports say

Outside the Rocky Mountain region, diesel prices were up again this week, according to ProMiles.com. The latest ProMiles report said the national average is $4.55 for a gallon of diesel.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report also gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

An increase of more than 10 cents was reported in the California region (15.4 cents) and the West Coast region (10.1 cents).

The New England, Central Atlantic, West Coast less California and Gulf Coast regions were up between 5 and 7 cents.

A drop of 1.1 cents in the Rocky Mountain region was the lone decrease reported.

This week’s lowest average price was $4.261 (Gulf Coast), while the highest was $6.313 (California).

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Sept. 25 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.55, up 3.4 cents

East Coast – $4.531, up 3.4 cents

New England – $4.581, up 6.9 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.718, up 6 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.422, up 1.2 cents

Midwest – $4.37, up 1.3 cents

Gulf Coast – $4.261, up 5.1 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.729, down 1.1 cents

West Coast – $5.755, up 10.1 cents

West Coast without California –$5.193, up 5.6 cents

California – $6.313, up 15.4 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.574 for Sept. 25. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.575 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.36 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.905 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Sept. 25 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 4.7 cents to $4.586.

That national average for this past week was 30.3 cents less than it was one year ago.

Over half of regions had a lower average price this week, according to EIA. The most significant decrease was 7.1 cents in the Gulf Coast, which also has the lowest average price of any region ($4.281).

A 6.3-cent drop was reported by the Rocky Mountain region, the Midwest was down by 5.3 cents and the West Coast less California region’s average price was just over 3 cents lower this week.

Of the three regions that saw higher prices, New England’s 2-cent increase was the largest.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Sept. 25 as reported by EIA: