More than 60,000 Freightliner trucks recalled for steering issue

Daimler Truck North America is recalling more than 60,000 Freightliner trucks over a steering issue.

Specifically, Daimler Truck is recalling certain 2019-21 Freightliner 108SD, 114SD, 122SD, Columbia, Coronado, Business Class M2 and 2020 Cascadia trucks.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the drag link taper joint may not have been tightened sufficiently and could come loose, resulting in a complete separation of the drag link from the steering arm. Drag link separation can cause a complete loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Nearly 80% of the more than 60,000 trucks affected by the recall are Business Class M2 trucks. Daimler Truck estimates that less than 1% of the recall population has the steering defect.

Daimler Truck will inspect the drag link taper joint on affected Freightliner trucks and repair it for free. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks are expected to be mailed April 21.

For questions, contact Daimler TrucksNorth America’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL967. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-105. LL

