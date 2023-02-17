Daimler Trucks recalls Freightliner, Western Star trucks over brake issue

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling tens of thousands of various Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to a brake issue.

Specifically, Daimler Trucks is recalling certain 2022 Freightliner 114SD, 2017-23 Freightliner Cascadia, 2022-23 Western Star 47X and 2022-23 Western Star 49X trucks.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety documents, the brake modulator valves on the front axle may corrode and cause the vehicle to pull to the affected side during braking initiated by electronic stability control or roll stability control. Brakes that pull to one side may cause a sudden change in vehicle direction, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the front brake modulator valves for free. Daimler Trucks plans send out notification letters to owners of affected trucks on April 10.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL966. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-073. LL

