Pilot announces growth plans for 2024

A major chain of travel centers plans to add hundreds of truck parking spaces to U.S. highways in 2024.

On Tuesday, March 5, Pilot Travel Centers LLC announced its plans to build 10 new travel centers to “increase the company’s presence in several states.” The company said the additional locations will bring more than 500 new truck parking spaces.

In addition to these new travel centers, the company expects 25 dealer locations to join the network, which will give drivers access to more stops along their routes that are eligible for Pilot’s myRewards loyalty perks and other company programs.

“Expanding into new communities and enhancing our services remains a key part of our long-term strategy,” Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development for Pilot, said in a statement. “We continually evaluate our network with our guests’ needs in mind and are making significant investments in our travel centers to provide drivers an exceptional experience at every stop along their journey.”

On top of adding to its total number of locations, the company plans to renovate about 75 stores as part of its $1 billion New Horizons initiative. Pilot said those upgrades include “curb-to-counter makeovers with refreshed restrooms and showers, new kitchens, expanded food and beverage options and updated technology.”

In an effort to “bring more top-of-the-line maintenance and tire services to its trucking customers,” the company said it will expand its partnership with Southern Tire Mart by adding 30 shops to its travel center locations. By the end of 2024, Pilot plans to operate over 85 Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J Truck Care Centers locations across the country.

In 2023, the company opened 10 new travel center locations in the United States:

Yucca, Ariz.

Ash Fork, Ariz.

Colton, Calif.

Rialto, Calif.

Gallup, N.M.

McCarran, Nev.

Edon, Ohio

Holladay, Tenn.

Odessa, Texas

Wamsutter, Wyo.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC reports to operate more than 870 Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces. LL