Podcast: Unexpected state tax digs into truckers’ wallets

New Jersey has long collected a tax from truckers “doing business” in the state. Now, an enforcement effort is catching some by surprise. Also, does FMCSA do a good job of determining which carriers are safe enough to be on the road? And does its system need updating? An upcoming listening session will explore those questions. And four states are taking action intended to help alleviate the truck parking shortage, while a new Utah law takes aim at those who take part in road rage.
10:14 – Unexpected state tax digs into truckers’ wallets
25:09 – FMCSA may change how it decides which carriers are safe
40:09 – States try different methods to solve truck parking crisis
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Nevada DOT has released an 18-question survey asking truckers how they like to receive information about truck parking availability. You can take the survey here.
- If you are in New Jersey and are approached by someone saying they are a Division of Taxation investigator, they will carry a photo ID and a badge. You can call to confirm that at 609-633-8450.
- To take part in the safety fitness determination listening session at the Texas Trucking Show in Houston, registration is required.
- FMCSA is also holding two virtual sessions on June 25 and July 31. You can find information about those here.
- You can submit comments to SafetyFitnessDetermination@dot.gov or at the docket FMCSA-2022-0003 through Aug. 7.
- The latest updates regarding the Key Bridge and Port of Baltimore are available online.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
Unexpected state tax digs into truckers’ wallets
For many years, New Jersey has collected a corporate tax, and the government there applied it to truckers who meet its definition of “doing business” in the state. And every once in a while, we hear about the state stepping up enforcement of the tax on truckers operating in the Garden State. Well, it may be happening again.
FMCSA may change how it decides which carriers are safe
Does the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration do a good job of determining which carriers are safe enough to be on the road? And does its system for doing that need changes or updating? Those questions will be at the forefront as the agency holds a listening session at an upcoming truck show.
States try different methods to solve truck parking crisis
Four states are taking action intended to help alleviate the truck parking shortage. Meanwhile, in Utah, a new law takes aim at those who take part in road rage.