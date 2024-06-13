Podcast: Unexpected state tax digs into truckers’ wallets

New Jersey has long collected a tax from truckers “doing business” in the state. Now, an enforcement effort is catching some by surprise. Also, does FMCSA do a good job of determining which carriers are safe enough to be on the road? And does its system need updating? An upcoming listening session will explore those questions. And four states are taking action intended to help alleviate the truck parking shortage, while a new Utah law takes aim at those who take part in road rage.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – Unexpected state tax digs into truckers’ wallets

25:09 – FMCSA may change how it decides which carriers are safe

40:09 – States try different methods to solve truck parking crisis

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Truck Leasing Task Force gets closer to a consensus on the lease-purchase model. The Energy Information Administration expects diesel prices to drop more than previously expected this year and next. And Nevada needs feedback about truck parking in the state.

Back to top

Unexpected state tax digs into truckers’ wallets

For many years, New Jersey has collected a corporate tax, and the government there applied it to truckers who meet its definition of “doing business” in the state. And every once in a while, we hear about the state stepping up enforcement of the tax on truckers operating in the Garden State. Well, it may be happening again.

Back to top

FMCSA may change how it decides which carriers are safe

Does the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration do a good job of determining which carriers are safe enough to be on the road? And does its system for doing that need changes or updating? Those questions will be at the forefront as the agency holds a listening session at an upcoming truck show.

Back to top

States try different methods to solve truck parking crisis

Four states are taking action intended to help alleviate the truck parking shortage. Meanwhile, in Utah, a new law takes aim at those who take part in road rage.

Back to top