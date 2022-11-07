Daimler Trucks recalling more than 200,000 Freightliner, Western Star trucks

November 7, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 200,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to an issue with the adaptive cruise control feature.

Specifically, Daimler Trucks is recalling certain 2017-2023 Freightliner Cascadia, 2020-22 Freightliner Business Class M2, 2021 Freightliner 108SD, 2022 Freightliner 114SD, 2020-23 Western Star 49X, 2021-23 Western Star 47X and 2021-22 Western Star 57X vehicles.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, the brake modulator valves on the front axle may corrode on some Daimler trucks and cause the vehicle to pull to the affected side during an adaptive cruise control braking event. Brakes that pull to one side during an adaptive cruise control braking event may cause a sudden change in vehicle direction, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the front brake modulator valves, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 30. Owners may contact Daimler Trucks customer service at 1-800-547-0712. Daimler Trucks’ number for this recall is FL-958.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-817. This recall expands and replaces a previous recall, 20V-390. All vehicles previously repaired under recall 20V-390 will need to have the new remedy performed. LL

Check out other recalls here.

TravelCenters

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

