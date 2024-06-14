Wyoming transportation officials update Teton Pass detour plans

June 14, 2024

SJ Munoz

|

The Wyoming Department of Transportation hopes to have a detour in place on state Highway 22, known as Teton Pass, within two weeks.

On June 7, Teton Pass was closed by the Wyoming DOT after a mudslide at mile marker 15. The next morning, a landslide caused “catastrophic failure” at mile marker 12.8.

Wyoming’s Transportation Commission approved a $430,000 emergency bid for the purpose of constructing a temporary detour during a special meeting on Tuesday, June 11.

Jackson, Wyo.-based Evans Construction will build the temporary detour at mile marker 12.8 while WYDOT geology crews continue investigating the slide area and collect data for reconstruction potential.

The U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are also being consulted on long-term reconstruction options.

“WYDOT geologists and engineers are confident they can build a safe, temporary detour around the slide area using local fill material and paving two temporary lanes,” a WYDOT news release said.

The latest road conditions in Wyoming, Idaho and across all states are available on this Land Line resources page.

While vehicular traffic is prohibited, WYDOT and the Forest Service are working to maintain access to recreational areas. Teton Pass trails on the east side remain open and can be accessed from the Trail Creek trailhead at the end of Old Pass Road.

WYDOT is asking trail users to stay on the Jackson side of the pass and not descend west toward the slide path.

Commuters can use the U.S. Highway 26 detour through Swan Valley and into Snake River Canyon. Idaho Transportation Department crews are assisting along that detour route, which includes state Highway 31.

Teton Pass is the major link between eastern Idaho and Jackson.

“We’re trying to keep the road and the public safe as best we can with increased traffic,” Idaho Transportation Department Operations Foreman Lucas Richins said. “We need people to be on their toes, watching for all the signs, driving patiently and planning extra time to travel due to the congestion.”

Digital message boards alerting drivers of the detour are located throughout the area. Any additional work by transportation crews on state Highway 31 has been completed or paused to eliminate further potential for traffic delays. LL

