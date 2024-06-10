Podcast: Colorado changes chain laws, eyes truck parking and more

A new law in Colorado is going to change the state’s chain laws and will look at adding chain-up areas, parking options in some high-impact locations, left lane restrictions and more. We’ll go over what’s happening and why it’s important with Greg Fulton of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association. And we’ll discuss a lawsuit over a truck ban in the commercial areas of the town of Vail, Colo. – and its implications nationally – with Fulton and OOIDA’s state affairs expert, Doug Morris.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – Colorado changes chain laws, eyes truck parking and more

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Get the details here on FMCSA’s upcoming listening sessions on its Safety Fitness Determination process.

Monday through Wednesday, June 10-12 Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Carlisle, Pa. That’s located at Exit 52 off Interstate 81 and Exit 226 off Interstate 76. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New details about FMCSA’s plans to accept feedback about the Safety Fitness Determination process. Mack and Volvo issue recalls for hundreds of new trucks. And the long arm of the law catches up with an accused fraudulent broker.

Back to top

Colorado changes chain laws, eyes truck parking and more

A new law in Colorado is going to change the state’s chain laws and will look at adding chain-up areas, parking options in some high-impact locations, left lane restrictions and more. We’ll go over what’s happening and why it’s important with Greg Fulton of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association. And we’ll discuss a lawsuit over a truck ban in the commercial areas of the town of Vail, Colo. – and its implications nationally – with Fulton and OOIDA’s state affairs expert, Doug Morris.

Back to top